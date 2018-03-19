Ontario's Liberal government teased what voters should expect in its upcoming pre-election budget in a speech from the throne on Monday.

The address comes as the province prepares for a June 7 election.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell hinted that Premier Kathleen Wynne's government intends to invest in new programs and expand on a number of initiatives already in place.

Notably, she said that funding to reduce hospital wait times and increase access to home care for seniors and mental health care is coming, as well as an expansion of the OHIP+ program beyond children and youth. Similarly, the scope of who will qualify for post-secondary grants will widen.

Wynne prorogued the legislature last week to set the table for today's speech and has denied it's an attempt to wipe the slate clean before the vote on June 7.

The speech comes a week before the government is set to table its 2018 budget, which is expected to include a deficit of about $8 billion the Liberals say is necessary to beef up spending on health care, child care and support for students.

BREAKING: Wynne Liberals promise more spending to reduce hospital wait times, increase home care, expand mental health care, make child care more affordable, expand Pharmacare, expand “free” tuition and reduce student debt. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/vr7QZrz1lI — @CBCQueensPark

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was at Queen's Park on Monday morning to provide more details on her party's $1.2-billion proposal to provide dental care coverage for everyone in the province. Speaking to reporters, Horwath said that an NDP government would "absolutely" run a deficit but said it was necessary because of Liberal fiscal mismanagement.

Horwath also committed to convert student loans into grants that would not need to be repaid, improve long-term care for seniors, de-privatize Hydro One and raise taxes for "profitable" corporations.