An Ontario high school teacher who disrupted a vaccination clinic by allegedly telling his students they could die from vaccinations told a discipline hearing that he was trying to protect his students.

"What was taking place 10 steps from my door was assault and battery. I had an obligation to go do something about it," Timothy Sullivan said at an Ontario College of Teachers discipline hearing.

Sullivan, who has no lawyer and is representing himself with a sometimes unorganized and unorthodox defence, spoke at the hearing as his own witness Wednesday.

Sullivan has been charged with professional misconduct in relation to an incident at a school vaccination clinic on March 9, 2015 where he allegedly discouraged students from getting vaccines for polio, diphtheria and other diseases.

"It was probably one of the most professional things that I did," Sullivan said of his actions that day.

The veteran science teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board argued that he was merely trying to inform students about what he considers to be the dangers of routine vaccinations.

The name of the school is under a publication ban in order to protect the identities of students.

Following the incident, Sullivan was suspended for one day with pay by the board.

Under cross examination, Sullivan admitted that he is not a qualified health professional and has no medical training.

Teacher Timothy Sullivan outside of a Ontario College of Teachers discipline hearing in Toronto on Tuesday. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

In her closing arguments, the College's lawyer, Christine Wadsworth, said only the students' parents and doctors should be involved in their decision to get vaccinated, not Sullivan.

"It's not a conversation that an activist teacher should take upon himself to have whenever he likes," Wadsworth said.

A three-person independent panel will rule on the matter and a decision is expected Wednesday afternoon.

If Sullivan is found guilty, he could have his teaching certificate revoked.

