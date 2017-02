Ontario's minister of health and long-term care Eric Hoskins has announced the province will offer to provide life-saving care to children whose surgeries have been cancelled in the United States as a result of recent travel restrictions.

"Given that this is a critical time for these ill children, our ministry and Ontario's specialized children's hospitals, which provide best-in-the-world care feel the responsibility to act quickly," Hoskins said in a statement Friday.

More to come