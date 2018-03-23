The Ontario government has published its annual "Sunshine" list of public sector employees who earned more than $100,000 last year.

Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Friday she believes it's important for the government to publish list. The 2017 version of the salary disclosure list was released on Friday morning.

"Let me just say that we are committed to transparency. We think the people in the province have a right to know what folks are earning," Wynne told reporters at a news conference in Toronto.

All agencies that receive public funding from the province must disclose the names, positions and salaries of each employee paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year.

Wynne said $100,000 is still a significant amount of money to the "vast majority" of Ontario residents.

According to provincial legislation, the disclosure requirement applies to municipalities, school boards, hospitals, universities, colleges, and many charities, in addition to the Ontario public service.

The $100,000 figure represents total pay — salary plus any bonuses or overtime — but not benefits. Taxable benefits are reported on a separate line.

The $100,000 salary threshold for disclosure has not changed since the legislation came into force in 1996, and has not been adjusted to keep up with inflation.

The government says if the salary threshold was adjusted for inflation, it would be $151,929 in today's dollars, reducing the number of employees included in the list by 85 per cent.

The Sunshine List was first published 20 years ago, by the Progressive Conservative government of Mike Harris. Just 4,576 names appeared on the first list.