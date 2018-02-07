Ontario has created a new, standard lease form to be used in almost all residential rental agreements beginning April 30.

That's great news for renters, says Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants Associations, which began calling on Ontario to create a standard lease back in 2012 after a tenant came to them with the suggestion.

"Right now, the system we're under is the wild west," Dent told CBC Toronto on Wednesday. "We're hoping that this is going to clean all that up."

There is no standardized form for rental agreements in Ontario at present, with landlords and tenants creating their own agreements or relying on a patchwork of downloadable online forms.

The result, said Dent, is plenty of illegal terms showing up in the province's leases.

Illegal terms 'on almost every lease'

Clauses that don't allow pets, require post-dated cheques, or stipulate the landlord can give a tenant notice that they have to leave at any time are all void, he said.

"Almost every lease in Ontario, you could find something illegal," said Dent, adding his group's tenant hotline receives calls "every day" about illegal clauses in rental agreements.

Geordie Dent, with the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, says it's extremely common for illegal terms to pop up on Ontario leases. (Paul Smith/ CBC Toronto)

The province's new form, designed to be "simple" and "easy-to-understand," will collect basic information about rent, deposits, and utilities, according to a news release from the province.

It will be mandatory for tenancies in single and semi-detached houses, apartment buildings, rented condos, and secondary units like basement apartments.

It won't be required for "most social and supportive housing, retirement and nursing homes, mobile home parks and land lease communities, or commercial properties," the release said.