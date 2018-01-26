MPP Vic Fedeli was chosen today as interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives by the party's caucus after Patrick Brown resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct levied by two women.

"It's humbling and an honour to have the unanimous support of my colleagues and friends in the Ontario PC caucus," Fedeli told reporters from Queen's Park in Toronto.

"We need to focus immediately on Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals. There is no time to waste."

Fedeli, legislature member representing the northeastern Ontario riding of Nipissing and the party's finance critic for the last five years, was considered by many to be a front-runner heading into the snap caucus meeting Friday morning.

It's not yet clear if the 61-year-old former mayor of North Bay will lead the party into the June 7 provincial election or if a leadership race will be held. The party's executive committee met Friday afternoon to make a decision about a possible race.

Fedeli takes over one day after Brown announced his resignation as party leader following "troubling allegations" about his conduct and his character. He remains as MPP for Simcoe North and has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Brown should take leave of absence, Fedeli says

Fedeli said he was "disgusted" to hear the allegations and called for Brown to voluntary take a leave of absence as the allegations are investigated, despite having the power to force Brown out of the PC caucus if he so wished.

He also said, however, that he "never saw anything that would have indicated any activity such as that" during the time he spent with Brown.

After the meeting, Lisa MacLeod, MPP for Nepean-Carleton, told reporters that the caucus is "united" behind Fedeli.

"We're turning a new page and I think people will be able to sleep tonight," she said.

Their appears to be deep divisions within the party on whether or not to allow all 200,000 members to vote on a new leader to take on Ontario Premier Wynne on the campaign trail.

A Queen's Park legislative staff member takes down Brown's office name at Queen's Park.

At least one caucus member said the party would be best served by Fedeli staying on in the role.

"We're 133 days from the election, we have a lot of very, very capable people in this caucus that have been through these wars before and they know what to expect and I think, while there are those out there who may be ready for a leadership race, this isn't the right time for that," MPP Todd Smith said.

Smith added that the PC's will continue to "sell the plan" that Brown and the campaign team put forward last November, which they call the People's Guarantee.

"This was a plan, the People's Guarantee, that was developed by all of our party members. Why would we want to go changing anything like that right now? I think we have a really good plan that can win."

Fedeli echoed that sentiment while speaking to reporters, reiterating that the policy platform was derived from years-long consultations with members across Ontario.

Another caucus member, Gila Martow, said that no matter what approach the party takes, it must get back on track fast.

Ontario PC party interim leader Vic Fedeli was chosen by caucus after a lengthy morning meeting. He was considered by many to be a favourite for the role. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

"I've been hearing nonstop from people that they want us to move quickly, get things in order and carry on what we've been doing," she said.

An open letter circulating on social media, however, called on the executive committee to hold a leadership contest in the coming weeks "so that we can offer Ontarian the certainty and stability of a permanent leader as they choose which party should form government and who should become premier.

"Party members have the right to choose their leader," reads the letter, which was endorsed by several high-profile PC candidates who are not currently in caucus.