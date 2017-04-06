Police watchdogs in Ontario should start collecting demographic data including race and religion, and release detailed reports any time an officer is cleared of wrongdoing, a major review says.

However, police officers involved in deaths or serious incidents will not be identified unless they're charged.

Justice Michael Tulloch released his government-commissioned review of the three bodies — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Officer of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) — that oversee policing in the province on Thursday.

Andrew Loku, 45, was shot by police on July 5, 2015 after he refused to drop a hammer he was carrying. His uncle said earlier this week he hoped the report would recommend police oversight bodies communicate better with family members of people who die in a police encounter. (Handout photo)

Tulloch launched the report after demonstrators blasted the oversight process. The report contains 129 recommendations to make police watchdogs more transparent and accountable.

The recommendations include changes for the SIU, which probes all cases of serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police. The SIU should:

Release director's reports of all cases where officers are cleared, including all past reports involving death. This should include a clear narrative of what happened, as well as a summary of witness statements and any photo, audio or video evidence collected.

Ensure at least half of the non-forensic investigators on any given investigation have no police background.

Recruit more civilian investigators and give them anti-bias training.

Investigate any time an officer fires a weapon at someone

Better define the term serious injury to include any instance where someone is taken to the hospital, or suffers injuries resulting from sexual assault

Tulloch also recommends that oversight bodies collect demographics including: race, ethnicity, religion, age, gender, mental health status, disability and indigenous status.

The information, the report says, will allow evidence-based decision making and better shape public policy. Tulloch notes Ontario's system lags behind places like the U.K. when it comes to collecting this data.

The report notes the organizations should have better "cultural competency," especially when interacting with indigenous people.

Keep an eye on officers accused of misconduct, report urges

The OIPRD should be renamed, Tulloch said, and in five years it should become the sole body looking into public complaints about officers' conduct.

It should also track officers who are the subject of multiple complaints.

Like the SIU, Tulloch says the OIPRD should do a better job of publishing its results.

Police chiefs, who must review all cases where the SIU is called in, should also publicly release those reports.

Ontario's ombudsman, meanwhile, will be able to look into the findings of all three watchdogs.

SIU responds to review

In a statement, the SIU's Director Tony Loparco said that while the oversight body still needs time to review the report thoroughly, it is "committing the SIU to take the steps required to implement the recommendations that may be legislated."

The report comes after months of public consultations that heard from some 1,500 people as well as meetings with the heads of police forces across the province.