Police in Ontario are continuing their search for a nine-year-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother.

Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry and her mother Allana Haist were last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. in Welland, Ont.

An Amber Alert issued for Sabry Friday had been reported cancelled early Saturday, but police later said that was not the case. Amber Alerts are rebroadcast every five hours when there is new information.

While the alert has concluded, a missing person's investigation remains in effect.

Niagara police tweeted that the alert had ended just after 3 p.m.

*Amber Alert has Concluded** Ongoing Missing Person Investigation Continues for Layla Sabry. pic.twitter.com/TVMcxmynYC — @NiagRegPolice

UPDATE: AMBER ALERT: The AMBER Alert broadcast has ended. Layla SABRY has not been located.@NiagRegPolice @OPP_GTATraffic pic.twitter.com/uhDZgYSpis — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) December 3, 2016

Staff Sgt. Paul Rogers told CBC Toronto that police believe Sabry is the subject of a custody dispute and isn't in danger. They are also appealing to her mother to come forward.

Police say they are operating under a court order to return the child to her father.

Haist, who police say also goes by the aliases of Kate Dillon or Lana Marie, is white, five-foot one, medium length brown hair with brown eyes.

Layla is described as white, four-foot two, light brown hair and brown eyes.

No vehicle description is available.