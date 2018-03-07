Ontario PCs extend deadline to register to vote in leadership race
The voter registration deadline for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party leadership race has been extended to Thursday evening, the chair of the party's leadership election organizing committee has announced.
Move is a result of the 'continued stream of members receiving verification PINs even today'
Hartley Lefton tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the move is a result of the "continued stream of members receiving verification PINs even today."
Party members originally had until March 2 to register.