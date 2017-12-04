Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says he supports the $3.35 billion Scarborough subway extension because the massive transit project would create jobs.

Brown told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that the PC party has promised $5 billion in new funding for subway projects in the Greater Toronto Area, including the Scarborough extension, because commuters need the projects to be built. The extension, in particular, would create economic opportunities, he explained.

"This would kick start a revival in Scarborough. This is about jobs," Brown said on Monday.

"I support a value for money audit on every aspect of government, but let me say, the people of Scarborough deserve transit like every one else does," he said.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said: 'The people of Scarborough deserve transit like every one else does.' (CBC)

"Scarborough is sort of the forgotten part of Toronto. The transit isn't adequate. The people of Scarborough contribute taxes just like everyone else does. The fact that they continue to get forgotten is something that frankly I am not going to allow to happen."

Brown said the project, slated for the eastern edge of Toronto, has been approved nine times by city council, and as PC leader, he believes in respecting municipal voices. The project has been delayed by politics, he added.

In exchange for picking up Toronto's portion of the costs for the Scarborough subway extension, Brown said his party would obtain an agreement from the city saying it would extend the Eglinton Crosstown "all the way" to the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus, and "hopefully" to the Malvern neighbourhood in northeast Toronto.

"So there would be an LRT and subways in Scarborough," he said.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown walks on Lawrence Avenue East before speaking to the media. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Coun. Josh Matlow has said he plans to ask city council this week to support a value-for-money analysis of the Scarborough subway extension versus an LRT alternative that would include seven stops. The analysis would look at the costs and benefits of both ideas, he explained.

Next week at council, I’ll be asking my colleagues to support a Value for Money assessment (which has never been done) of the approved Scarborough 7-stop LRT & the proposed 1-stop subway before $billions of dollars are spent. Please ask the mayor & council to be guided by facts. — @JoshMatlow

When asked about the plan, Brown said: "I support a value for money on everything that the government spends taxpayers dollars on."

Under its platform, entitled People's Guarantee, the party promises a PC provincial government in Ontario would: