The four candidates hoping to lead Ontario's Progressive Conservative party into this spring's provincial election square off in their first debate Thursday afternoon.

Caroline Mulroney, Doug Ford, Christine Elliott and Tanya Granic Allen will go head to head.

The debate, one of two scheduled for this last-minute leadership race, will be held at TVO's headquarters in Toronto. It's set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The hopefuls all face different challenges, experts say, and a strong or weak performance could have a major effect on the race.

