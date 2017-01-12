Premier Kathleen Wynne has appointed Marie-France Lalonde as Ontario's new corrections minister in a small cabinet shuffle.

The previous minister, David Orazietti, resigned last month to spend more time with family, and the labour minister had been filling in temporarily.

The department has faced growing public scrutiny in recent months in part due to anger over solitary confinement practices.

Lalonde had been government and consumer services minister, a post that will now be filled by Tracy MacCharles, who also keeps her role as minister responsible for accessibility.

MacCharles had also been minister responsible for women's issues, a portfolio that is now transferred to Indira Naidoo-Harris, who retains responsibility for Early Years and Child Care.

Agriculture Minister Jeff Leal gets a new job added, also assuming a new portfolio as minister responsible for small business.