Ontario's NDP outlines plans for full dental coverage

Ontario's NDP has unveiled the details of its Ontario Benefits plan, which it says would cost $575 million but would ensure workplace benefits for Ontarians and their families.

Described as an "innovative, low-cost benefits plan" by the party, the NDP says Ontario Benefits would provide coverage for workers, regardless if they are independent, contract or freelance.

The NDP says it would start by focusing on dental coverage, consulting dental, public health and benefits experts to create a minimum standard of dental coverage. It says it has plans to grow the benefits over time.

The NDP says basic dental services would likely include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, X-rays, preventative and minor restorative dental work and necessary dentures. Additional coverage for major restorative services may also be included.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was scheduled to speak about the plan on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Monday, and the party plans to expand on their plans later Monday morning at Queen's Park.

Breaking down the cost

The party says the plan would be funded much in the same way the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, Employment Insurance and the Canada Pension Plan are today, with employers funding 75 per cent of the plan and employee contributions making up the rest.

The maximum Ontarians would have to pay for Ontario Benefits would be $4.33 a week.

Those making under $30,000 before taxes would get their Ontario Benefits contributions returned. The NDP says up to 46 per cent of the workforce would receive the refund.

Those making between $30,000 and $50,000 would also receive a refund, but it would be based on a sliding scale.

Also, those with existing dental benefits who earn under $50,000 would get an additional refund for the portion of their contributions that already meet the minimum standards.

Employers would be required to provide coverage that will meet or exceed the minimum standard and those who already meet the requirements — which the NDP says is two-thirds of businesses — will see no additional costs. The cost to the remaining businesses is estimated at one per cent of payroll.

Supporters cheered as Horwath told the crowd that an NDP government would provide dental care coverage for everyone in the province as part of a universal health care plan. (Chris Donovan/Canadian Press)

At the same time, the NDP said it plans to extend public dental coverage to an additional two million people or more by including seniors without retiree benefits and Ontarians eligible for social assistance.

The party says in the first year of implementation, the extension of the publicly funded dental care would cost an additional $670 million in its first year.

Between Ontario Benefits and public dental coverage, a combined 4.5 million people would receive dental coverage through the programs, the NDP says.

Plans for vision care

The NDP says its goal for Ontario Benefits is to included minimum standards for vision-care registered therapies and other services typically covered through workplace health benefit plans.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath first announced the plan for "Canada's first universal Pharmacare plan" at a campaign-style event in downtown Toronto on Saturday.