Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth set to make campaign-style announcement

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth is set to make a campaign-style announcement in Toronto on Saturday.

The Hamilton Centre MPP will be at a downtown hotel to deliver an address and take questions from reporters, starting at about 11 a.m. ET.

Horwath's announcement comes just days before the province's lieutenant governor lays out the government's plan for the remainder of the legislative season in Ontario before the June election.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne prorogued her government late last week to allow for the speech from the throne.

In a statement, Horwath called Wynne's move a "stunt" and "nothing more than a desperate attempt to wipe the slate clean" heading into an election.