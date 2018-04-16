Andrea Horwath unveils NDP platform ahead of June election

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is unveiling her party's platform at a Toronto rally.

"It's time for change in Ontario," Horwath said, after taking the stage.

The NDP currently has 18 MPPs at Queen's Park, a number the leader is hoping to improve upon in the upcoming election.

The Liberals recently released a budget outlining a number of spending priorities. Doug Ford's PC party has yet to release its election platform.

You can watch Horwath's speech live in the video above.