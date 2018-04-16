Skip to Main Content
Andrea Horwath unveils NDP platform ahead of June election

Notifications

Andrea Horwath unveils NDP platform ahead of June election

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is unveiling her party's platform at a Toronto rally.

Party vowing to do better than governing Liberals on health, child care

CBC News ·

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is unveiling her party's platform at a Toronto rally.

"It's time for change in Ontario," Horwath said, after taking the stage. 

The NDP currently has 18 MPPs at Queen's Park, a number the leader is hoping to improve upon in the upcoming election.

The Liberals recently released a budget outlining a number of spending priorities. Doug Ford's PC party has yet to release its election platform.

You can watch Horwath's speech live in the video above.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us