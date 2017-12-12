Legislation giving Ontario's government a monopoly on recreational marijuana sales in the province passed at Queen's Park on Tuesday.

MPPs passed the Cannabis Act 63 to 27, with support from the Liberals and the NDP, while the PC party voted no.

The bill creates a provincial agency that will distribute and retail pot through storefronts and online. It also creates stiff fines that could top $1 million against companies and people who sell marijuana in defiance of the government monopoly.

Ontario's legislation passed one day after the federal government agreed to give the provinces 75 per cent of marijuana tax revenue and set a target price for recreational pot of about $10 a gram.

Recreational marijuana use is to be legalized across Canada by July 1, 2018.

