Ontario party leaders square off in 1st debate ahead of election campaign

The leaders of Ontario's three main political parties are squaring off Monday evening in the first debate of an election campaign that hasn't officially begun.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath will participate in the live debate in Toronto, which will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on City.

It's the first of three debates for the leaders ahead of the June 7 election.

The evening's agenda got off to a fiery start as supporters of ousted PC candidate Tanya Granic Allen staged a protest outside. The small but vocal group held campaign signs with her name on them, standing across the road from Ford and Wynne supporters holding signs of their own.

Ford removed Granic Allen, a former candidate for the PC leadership, as the candidate from Mississauga Centre over the weekend, calling her comments about certain groups "irresponsible" and inconsistent with party views.

She was dismissed not long after the Liberals released an edited video of Granic Allen talking about Ontario's sex education while in Croatia, saying that when she sees Canada "trying to push radical sexualization on the young, or gay marriage, I almost vomit in disbelief."

Supporters of Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner were also on hand to lament his exclusion from the debate.

