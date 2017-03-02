Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to unveil her government's plan to slash electricity prices for Ontario households and businesses.

Wynne will make the announcement at Queen's Park at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"We're going to bring forward immediate relief," Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault told the Legislature on Wednesday. He refused to confirm or deny a report in the Toronto Star that the plan will result in a 17 per cent cut to hydro bills, on top of an eight per cent rebate on HST that began Jan. 1.

The Liberals have said repeatedly they would bring forward further reductions in hydro costs before tabling this year's budget. Originally, Wynne signalled the cuts would be targeted to people hurt the most by high electricity costs, but she has since shifted to promising lower rates across the board.

The average monthly hydro bill in Ontario has doubled over the past decade. The biggest single spike happened last year, when a taxpayer-funded hydro subsidy of 10 per cent expired, followed by summertime increases in the price of electricity.

As hydro bills rose in 2016, pollsters found electricity grew to become the top issue of concern among Ontario voters. Wynne's popularity dropped to record lows, and she acknowledged in November that she had made a mistake by "not paying close enough attention" to the impact on people's lives.

The bulk of the hikes in electricity costs since the Liberals came to power in 2003 are due to long-term contracts that pay private power producers guaranteed prices for their electricity. Some $50 billion is being spent building new power plants and refurbishing old ones, including nuclear, hydro, natural gas, wind and solar plants.

CBC News revealed last month the government was looking at reducing bills primarily by stretching the costs of building those power plants over a longer period of time, similar to getting a longer amortization period for a mortgage. At the time, sources indicated the government was aiming for cuts to hydro bills of at least eight per cent.

Experts in the energy field are skeptical that a cut of 17 per cent can be achieved without using taxpayer funds or taking on debt.

"There's no obvious way in the short term to produce that kind of reduction except by moving the costs somewhere else, which will then have to be paid for down the road," said Mark Winfield, a professor at York University and co-chair of its Sustainable Energy Initiative.

Wynne met with Libby Keenan, a horse trainer from the southwestern Ontario town of Amherstburg, after her Facebook post about hydro bills went viral. (CBC)

Energy analyst Tom Adams sees no evidence the Liberals have developed a plan that will reduce the actual costs of generating power.

"This is deficit-financed electricity," said Adams in an interview with CBC News. "The costs aren't going to change, the rates are going to go down. Something has to make up that difference."

'Not fixing the root problem'

After hammering the Liberals over hydro prices for months, the opposition parties are now faced with the prospect the government has figured out a way to bring bills down.

"Seventeen per cent, if they can achieve it, would be a wonderful thing for people, but the problem is they're not fixing the root problem," Progressive Conservative energy critic Todd Smith told reporters.

The PCs have not put forward a plan for cutting hydro bills.

Earlier this week, the New Democrats released an electricity plan they said would reduce rates by as much as 30 per cent for some households. A centrepiece of that plan is buying back shares of Hydro One that the government has sold to private investors.

"Public ownership of the hydro system benefits everyday Ontarians, and it benefits all of us," deputy NDP leader Jagmeet SIngh told the Legislature Wednesday.

"The NDP has no idea how our energy system in this province works," Thibeault responded.