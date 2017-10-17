The Wynne government is not properly accounting for the $26 billion in debt the province is taking on to cut the price of hydro, Ontario's auditor general said in a critical report released Tuesday.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk conducted an investigation into the financing of what the Ontario Liberals call the "Fair Hydro Plan." The plan has reduced the average household electricity bill in the province by 25 per cent from the peak in the summer of 2016.

The government is financing the lower hydro bills by borrowing $26 billion, but the debt is being funneled through Ontario Power Generation, so will not appear on the province's books. Electricity customers will pay off that debt through rate increases spread out over the next 30 years.

Lysyk is questioning the government's move to keep the debt off its bottom line.

"The government created a needlessly complex accounting / financing structure for the electricity rate reduction in order to avoid showing a deficit or an increase in net debt," said Lysyk in the report, tabled Tuesday morning in the Legislature.

Ontario's financial accountability officer has already described the scheme as a "complicated accounting structure" that will increase gross debt by approximately $26 billion by 2027-28, but not show any impact on the government's books.

More to come