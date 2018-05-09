Ontario Green Party launches campaign in Toronto

Ontario's Green Party is kick-starting the spring election campaign with an event in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.

Leader Mike Schreiner will launch his party's campaign at 8:30 a.m. You can watch the livestream here.

Schreiner, whose party did not have a seat when the legislature was dissolved on Tuesday, is running in Guelph.

Last month, Schreiner unveiled some of his party's election platform alongside federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and environmentalist David Suzuki. Schreiner's speech focused on climate change and doing politics differently.

He also discussed raising the minimum wage while also lowering payroll taxes for businesses.

Schreiner will have fewer opportunities to make his pitch to voters than the three other party leaders, after he was excluded from the three debates that are scheduled ahead of the June 7 vote.

His workaround during Monday's debate was to tweet his answers to each question posed.