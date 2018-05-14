Ontario Green Party revealing election platform

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is releasing his party's election platform at Queen's Park in Toronto Monday morning.

The party launched its campaign last week, promising to shake up the status quo and hinting at several aspects of its platform, including preventative health care, improved public transit and a universal basic income.

Schreiner, who has been excluded from leaders' debates, is running for a seat in Guelph.

"We are going to make history and we are going to elect Ontario's first Green MPPs," he told the crowd last week at the campaign launch.

Last month, Schreiner unveiled portions of his party's election platform alongside federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and environmentalist David Suzuki.