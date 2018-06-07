After a month-long campaign replete with controversy, polls will soon be closed in an election that seems certain to significantly change the political direction of Ontario.

Each of the three main party leaders are attending events with supporters ahead of the release of official results, which are expected shortly after the majority of polls close at 9 p.m. ET. On Thursday afternoon, Elections Ontario revealed that hours will be extended for at least seven polls.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in the west Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, the unofficial capital of "Ford Nation."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in Hamilton, where she has served as a member of the Ontario Legislature since 2004. Her party is looking to potentially pick up all four seats that include parts of the Steel City.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is watching the election results from Don Valley West, her home riding, and one of the few ridings that her floundering Liberals hope to maintain. The Liberals, facing daunting public opinion polls, need to win at least eight seats to retain official party status.

Some 10.2 million people are registered to vote in this year's election, though turnout in the province's last general election was just slightly above 50 per cent.

Early in the day a number of voters took to social media to complain of problems with the new technology that's been deployed across half of the province's voting locations in a bid to cut down staffing levels and speed up results.

But Elections Ontario said 99.6 per cent of the polls currently using the new scanning and tabulation machines are working as expected.

Ontario appears poised for significant political change. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

All eyes will likely be on the suburban 905 region, a collection of 47 seats that are key to electoral victory in Ontario. The region was critical to the Liberal majority win in 2014, but various polling firms have suggested that many of those ridings are in contention for either the PCs or NDP this time around.

The month-long campaign that preceded today's vote had its share of fear-mongering, mud-slinging and alleged scandals. The PCs began firmly as the front-runners, with some predicting a blue sweep of southern Ontario.

As the campaign unfolded, however, Ontario's NDP — which hasn't been in power in more than two decades — quickly closed the Tory lead, leaving tonight's result uncertain.