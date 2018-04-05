Ontario PC leader Doug Ford says no politician in Canada, other than his late brother Rob, has supported the black community more than he has.

Ford made the comments Thursday to reporters in defence of his decision not to attend a provincial leaders debate organized by the black community in Toronto.

"I have massive support from the black community," Ford said. "I love them, they love me."

He said he will be touring northern Ontario when the debate takes place in Toronto next Wednesday.

"I'd like to see (Premier) Kathleen Wynne's record when it came to the black community," said Ford. "There's no other politician in this country, no other politician outside of Rob Ford, that has supported the black community more than I have."

Reporters asked Ford to offer some examples of that support.

"I brought 80 kids from the black community up to my cottage, every single year for the last three years. We have a great time," said Ford, calling the event the highlight of his summer.

"These kids have never been to Muskoka in their lives," he said. "These kids have never put their foot in a lake before, they've never been on a jet ski before, they've never been out fishing up north."

Ford said he made the arrangements through the Trust 15 Youth Community Support Organization.

He denied he is skipping the debate because he wants to dodge Wynne.

"I look forward to debating Kathleen Wynne any time, but right now we're travelling," said Ford. "I think we're going to have what, two, three televised debates."