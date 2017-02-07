The executive committee of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) has resigned as a group after OMA delegates passed a motion expressing a lack of confidence in its leadership.

In a news release, the board of directors of the OMA called the shake-up a chance to "refocus on mounting a strong and united front against a government that is intransigent in its approach to health care and disrespectful of physicians."

The OMA has been engaged in a lengthy dispute with the province, with various groups of doctors forming to express dissatisfaction with the OMA's representation in negotiations. It has been without a contract with the Ontario government for 3 years.

The association has been threatening unspecified job action as the government refuses to accept its term of binding arbitration as a pre-condition to negotiations.

Despite the sudden removal of the executive committee, a spokesperson said the day-to-day operations of the OMA will not be affected.

The displaced executive committee members will remain on the board of directors because "they have a wealth of experience and knowledge," according to the release.