The provincial government is expected to announce an education review on Wednesday morning.

In a Wednesday interview on Metro Morning, Premier Kathleen Wynne told host Matt Galloway that a "curriculum refresh" will attempt to address low EQAO test scores and help students gain more skills necessary for success in a 21st century economy.

"What we know is that business, our society, our economy [are] changing," she said, pointing to skills like critical thinking and creativity as important to foster in classrooms.

Wynne also admitted that student math skills need to be closely examined after this past year's disappointing EQAO math test scores, in which half of Grade 6 students failed to meet provincial standards.

"We're doing a lot of teacher training, there's a lot of support, but we're not seeing the improvement in math that we'd like to see," she said.

Wynne said the review will also seek to address how to better engage students in school, adding that "[student] well-being is a part of this discussion."