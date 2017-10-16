Faculty and staff at 24 Ontario colleges have gone on strike, cancelling classes for more than 500,000 students.
As an Ontario college student, here are five things you need to know.
- Ontario college students demand tuition refund should strike occur
- No classes at most GTA colleges as over 12,000 faculty walk off the job
Who's on strike?
- More than 12,000 faculty members across Ontario's 24 colleges are on strike. That includes professors, counsellors and librarians
What about classes?
- George Brown College: full-time classes suspended but Continuing Education classes continue
- Humber and University of Guelph-Humber: full-time, continuing education, online and corporate training classes suspended
- Centennial College: cancelled full-time courses but the strike will not affect co-op placements
- Seneca College: full-time classes cancelled (attempt being made to keep part-time studies evening and weekends running)
- Sheridan College: all full and part-time classes cancelled
- Mohawk College: full-time programs and all apprenticeships on hold
Can you go to campus?
- All of the campuses on the list above are open and some services are available
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union demands:
- More full-time positions (50/50 ratio of full-time to non-full-time staff)
- Increased role of faculty in academic decision-making
What the College Employer Council council has offered:
- 7.75 per cent salary increase
- Improved conversion of contract faculty to full-time positions