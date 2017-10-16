Thousands of college faculty members across Ontario are out of the classroom and on the picket line Monday, after the bargaining teams for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the College Employer Council failed to come to an agreement over the weekend.

"Strikes are never a fortunate thing," said Carolyn Dobbyn, who is on the picket line at George Brown College in Toronto.

She is among the full-time faculty at the college but she says that's not the case for most of her co-workers.

"We have a fantastic group of contract staff but they put in long hours that they're not paid for and they're doing the same work we're doing," she said.

Job security and academic freedom are among the major sticking points for the union and the more than 12,000 faculty, including professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians, it represents.

More than 12,000 college faculty members are on strike across the province. (Linda Ward/CBC)

The union is calling for an increase in the number of full-time jobs, as well as longer contracts.

"When you have a system where almost somewhere around three out of four faculty are working on contract every four months, they have to concentrate on whether or not they have a job rather than concentrating on the classroom alone and working with students," said JP Hornick, the chair of the union's bargaining team.

In a news release on Sunday, the College Employer Council said meeting the union's demands would "add more than $250 million to annual costs," and would lead to the loss of thousands of contract jobs.

Hornick said she doesn't buy that argument.

"The colleges have had this year alone a $188-million surplus and the college presidents had not eight months ago gone to the government looking for increases of over 20 per cent for themselves," she said.

In January,the province rejected salary raises as high as 50 per cent for college senior executives.

In this dispute, the union and the colleges are also fighting over the role of faculty when it comes to academic decisions.

Hornick said, "We want a balance between faculty, administrators and students making the academic decisions in the college. So that's everyone participating rather than just the administration."

But according to the College Employer Council statement the union is calling for academic control by individual faculty members.

Students split on strike

"This strike is completely unnecessary and unfair to hundreds of thousands of students, " said Sonia Del Missier in the College Employer Council statement Sunday.

The strike is affecting 500,000 students and has sparked an online petition demanding that tuition be refunded for every day that the strike is on.

However, some students have chosen to join faculty on the picket line.

Humber College student Celia Green said she supports their demand for more full-time positions.

"A lot of time it's hard to schedule meetings with the part-time and contract faculty because they're running across the city to teach another class and they don't have offices at the school and we can feel the affect of that," she said.