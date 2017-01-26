The provincial government is ordering colleges to pull back on proposed salary hikes that would see senior executives get raises as high as 50 per cent, following a five-year pay freeze.



Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews said the proposed raises are based on unfair comparisons, and equate running a college to running larger, more complex organizations.

"Quite frankly, having some of the colleges choose comparators 10 times their own size is not in the spirit of the legislation as it was intended and it's not in the spirit of what we are trying to achieve as we move toward a balanced budget," Matthews told a news conference Thursday at Queen's Park.

Executives across the Ontario public sector are in a position to receive raises effective April 1, with the government poised to deliver a balanced budget, lifting a freeze that's been in place since 2012.



Documents released by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union show that the boards of Algonquin and Mohawk colleges are proposing raises in excess of 50 per cent for their presidents, while raises of more than 40 per cent are on the table for the presidents of Centennial, Confederation, Fanshawe, Georgian and Lambton colleges.

Matthews said the boards of all of Ontario's 24 colleges must revise their proposals for executive compensation.

The news comes as a new consultant's report commissioned by Ontario's colleges shows they are facing declining overall enrolment because of demographic changes, while per-student funding from the province has failed to keep up with rising costs.

