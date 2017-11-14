Voting begins on Tuesday and runs through Thursday for faculty members at Ontario's colleges who must decide whether to accept the latest contract offer or continue a strike that's now into its fifth week.

Some 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians have been off the job since October 15th, leaving about half a million students out of class.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union — which represents the striking faculty — says the offer contains serious concessions that were not agreed to.

The council representing the 24 colleges says if the contract offer is accepted, students could be back in the classroom as early as next Tuesday.