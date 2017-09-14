Teachers, librarians and other faculty members at 24 colleges across the province voted in favour of a strike mandate Thursday evening, and could walk off the job in a matter of weeks if they don't get an agreement.

The chair of OPSEU's bargaining team, J. P. Hornick, said the vote doesn't mean the faculty will hit the picket lines — but it does give them more negotiating power.

Sixty-eight per cent of the membership said yes to a possible strike.

"This is a very strong mandate for us to go back to the table," Hornick said. "It sends a clear message to the employer that they need to address faculty issues in this round of negotiations.

Hornick said the main issues are better wages and treatment for contract faculty members — who she said make up 81 per cent of the teaching staff.

She wants to see the contract faculty have more involvement in academic planning as well better stability in their jobs.

"They make only a fraction of what a full-time person makes for the same work," Hornick said. "We're trying to build a quality system that is stable and secure."

The negotiations resume on Monday. The current collective agreement expires at the end of September.