Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is trying to raise the profile of three backbenchers by promoting them to cabinet less than four months before the election campaign begins.

The shuffle is prompted by three of Wynne's veteran cabinet ministers announcing they will not seek re-election in June. Members of the existing cabinet will step in to take their positions.

Three new cabinet members and five current ministers taking on new roles. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/DAQauNNV5v — @CBCQueensPark

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews is being replaced by Mitzie Hunter, who previously served as minister of education. Indira Naidoo-Harris, the former associate minister of education responsible for early years and childcare, will take over as education minister.

Treasury Board President Liz Sandals is being replaced by Eleanor McMahon. McMahon is the former minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid is being replaced by Steven Del Duca, who previously served as minister of transportation. Kathryn McGarry will take over Del Duca's post.

New ministers @ndesrosiers @DaieneVernile @Harindermalhi taking the oath, including swearing to uphold cabinet secrecy. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/bAjbElJ7ve — @CBCQueensPark

Meanwhile, the three backbenchers being promoted are taking on smaller ministries.

Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers becomes Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. She is a former dean of law at the University of Ottawa and former executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who won a byelection in late 2016.

Brampton-Springdale MPP Harinder Malhi becomes the new Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. She was a trustee at the Peel District School board before getting elected in 2014.

Kitchener-Centre MPP Daiene Vernile, a former TV journalist also first elected in 2014, is the new Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister.