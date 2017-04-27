Recent graduates can now wait until they earn $35,000 a year before having to repay the provincial portion of their student loans, which marks a tweak to last year's surprise budget highlight that overhauled the Ontario Student Assistance Program.

The previous minimum salary requirement was $25,000.

The change takes effect in September, making it applicable to students graduating in the spring or fall of this year. Much of the government's OSAP reforms — announced in the 2016 budget — also come into effect this upcoming school year.

If students have a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), it will no longer affect the financial assistance they receive, another addition to the measures announced last year.

The province will also give mature students — anyone out of high school for four years or more — the same access to OSAP supports as younger students.

OSAP reforms come in effect in fall

As previously announced, eligible students with family incomes of $90,000 or less will receive OSAP grants to cover or exceed the average tuition cost. A portion of those grants do not have to be repaid.

The average tuition for university students in Ontario for the 2017-2018 school year is $6,540, while college students will pay an average of $2,940.

Development opportunities for students

Over the next three years, Ontario will commit $190-million to create development opportunities for students at all education levels. One of those opportunities for recent graduates is the Career Kick-Start Strategy. Key highlights of that strategy include:

  • Post-secondary students will have full, free access to LinkedIn Lynda.com, an online hub that offers thousands of courses, through the province's eCampusOntario website.
  • $68-million for employers to create workplace learning opportunities through the Career Ready Fund.
  • Expanding the Ontario Internship Program for new graduates with an addition of 100 placements.

Elementary education investments

With the rollout of full-day kindergarten complete, the province has committed to capping classroom sizes to 30 students for the 2017-2018 school year.

That cap size will be reduced to 29 for the 2018-2019 school year. The current full-day kindergarten class average is 26 students, and is staffed with a teacher and an early childhood educator.

Without committing to a specific cap size, the government says it will continue to make investments to aim for an average class size of 25 in grades 4 to 8. 