Recent graduates can now wait until they earn $35,000 a year before having to repay the provincial portion of their student loans, which marks a tweak to last year's surprise budget highlight that overhauled the Ontario Student Assistance Program.

The previous minimum salary requirement was $25,000.

The change takes effect in September, making it applicable to students graduating in the spring or fall of this year. Much of the government's OSAP reforms — announced in the 2016 budget — also come into effect this upcoming school year.

If students have a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), it will no longer affect the financial assistance they receive, another addition to the measures announced last year.

The province will also give mature students — anyone out of high school for four years or more — the same access to OSAP supports as younger students.

OSAP reforms come in effect in fall

As previously announced, eligible students with family incomes of $90,000 or less will receive OSAP grants to cover or exceed the average tuition cost. A portion of those grants do not have to be repaid.

The average tuition for university students in Ontario for the 2017-2018 school year is $6,540, while college students will pay an average of $2,940.

Development opportunities for students

Over the next three years, Ontario will commit $190-million to create development opportunities for students at all education levels. One of those opportunities for recent graduates is the Career Kick-Start Strategy. Key highlights of that strategy include:

Post-secondary students will have full, free access to LinkedIn Lynda.com, an online hub that offers thousands of courses, through the province's eCampusOntario website.

$68-million for employers to create workplace learning opportunities through the Career Ready Fund.

Expanding the Ontario Internship Program for new graduates with an addition of 100 placements.

Elementary education investments

With the rollout of full-day kindergarten complete, the province has committed to capping classroom sizes to 30 students for the 2017-2018 school year.

That cap size will be reduced to 29 for the 2018-2019 school year. The current full-day kindergarten class average is 26 students, and is staffed with a teacher and an early childhood educator.

Without committing to a specific cap size, the government says it will continue to make investments to aim for an average class size of 25 in grades 4 to 8.