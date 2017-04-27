Recent graduates can now wait until they earn $35,000 a year before having to repay the provincial portion of their student loans, which marks a tweak to last year's surprise budget highlight that overhauled the Ontario Student Assistance Program.
The previous minimum salary requirement was $25,000.
The change takes effect in September, making it applicable to students graduating in the spring or fall of this year. Much of the government's OSAP reforms — announced in the 2016 budget — also come into effect this upcoming school year.
If students have a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), it will no longer affect the financial assistance they receive, another addition to the measures announced last year.
The province will also give mature students — anyone out of high school for four years or more — the same access to OSAP supports as younger students.
OSAP reforms come in effect in fall
As previously announced, eligible students with family incomes of $90,000 or less will receive OSAP grants to cover or exceed the average tuition cost. A portion of those grants do not have to be repaid.
The average tuition for university students in Ontario for the 2017-2018 school year is $6,540, while college students will pay an average of $2,940.
Development opportunities for students
Over the next three years, Ontario will commit $190-million to create development opportunities for students at all education levels. One of those opportunities for recent graduates is the Career Kick-Start Strategy. Key highlights of that strategy include:
- Post-secondary students will have full, free access to LinkedIn Lynda.com, an online hub that offers thousands of courses, through the province's eCampusOntario website.
- $68-million for employers to create workplace learning opportunities through the Career Ready Fund.
- Expanding the Ontario Internship Program for new graduates with an addition of 100 placements.
Elementary education investments
With the rollout of full-day kindergarten complete, the province has committed to capping classroom sizes to 30 students for the 2017-2018 school year.
That cap size will be reduced to 29 for the 2018-2019 school year. The current full-day kindergarten class average is 26 students, and is staffed with a teacher and an early childhood educator.
Without committing to a specific cap size, the government says it will continue to make investments to aim for an average class size of 25 in grades 4 to 8.