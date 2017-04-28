Several government services and your auto insurance slips are making the move to online and mobile platforms, as announced in Thursday's budget.
Here are some of the key things you'll have access to, starting this year:
- Drivers will be allowed to provide proof of insurance "pink slips" on their mobile phone.
- Plan to move "yellow card" immunization records online for parents and guardians.
- Online referral system that connects patients to specialists will be expanded to five regions.
- Free online access to 5,000 eLearning courses on LinkedInLynda.com for students.
- Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) will move to an online application process.
- Simplified access to online renewal of drivers' licenses and address changes.
- Previously announced public psychotherapy for mental health issues to be available online.