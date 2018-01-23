Two Ontario men have been charged with raping an American woman in Jamaica last month, according to their lawyer.

A 20-year-old woman alleges the brothers sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Hanover Parish, located in western Jamaica near Montego Bay, on Dec. 29.

Lawyer Peter Champagnie, who is representing the brothers, aged 18 and 22, says they were released on bail of $3,510 each last week, but are not permitted to leave the Caribbean island while the case is before the courts.

The men, who have each been charged with one count of rape, have denied the allegations, said Champagnie, adding he has "information which shows they are innocent."

The brothers are both Canadian students studying in Canada. Their names haven't been released because both have signed a privacy agreement, Champagnie told CBC Toronto.

They are expected to appear in a Jamaican court on Jan. 30.

Global Affairs Canada has told CBC Toronto they are investigating the matter and are providing "consular services" to the two accused.