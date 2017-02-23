The Ontario legislature unanimously passed an anti-Islamophobia motion Thursday afternoon, a marked difference from the heated debate happening among Conservatives over a similar motion at the federal level.

The vote passed 81-0.

The motion from Liberal backbencher Nathalie Des Rosiers called on the legislature to "stand against all forms of hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance," rebuke a "growing tide of anti-Muslim rhetoric and sentiments" and condemn all forms of Islamophobia.

Des Rosiers introduced the motion Dec. 1 in response to incidents in her Ottawa-Vanier riding such as anti-Muslim graffiti, and young women wearing hijabs who were spat on, she said. It took on extra urgency after six men were shot to death at a mosque in Quebec, she said.

Vigils sprang up across Canada after the mass shooting inside a Quebec City mosque earlier in February. (Julia Cook/CBC)

Canadians shocked by mosque shooting

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, who is Muslim, said Muslims and Canadians across the country were shaken by the violence at the mosque.

"The day after the shooting in Quebec a father called my community office asking in the morning is it safe for him to send his son to school," he said. "That's not the society we live in. That's not the society we're building. Parents should not be fearful for a nanosecond whether they should send their children to school because of their faith. It's real."

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said the recent acts of hatred against Muslims are not representative of the country Canadians want. (CBC)

Premier Kathleen Wynne said, as a lesbian, some people had tried to discourage her from running in a riding with a large Muslim population. She disagreed and said when she spoke to community members they discussed their differences but also what binds them together, such as values about health, education and family.

"It's those commonalities that make it possible for us to create this country, to create this province, and that's why it enrages me — it enrages me that we still have to have this conversation globally," she said.

PC support in Ontario, not yet Ottawa

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said Ontario's legislature "unequivocally opposes Islamophobia."

"Islamophobia is real and we have to condemn it unreservedly," he said.

'Islamophobia is real and we have to condemn it unreservedly.' - PC Leader Patrick Brown

"No matter the colour of your skin, which part of the world you come from, what language you speak, whether you attend a mosque on Friday, a synagogue on a Saturday or church on a Sunday, every distinct element of who we are as a people comes together to form this beautiful mosaic that is Canada."

The Tories' support means the Ontario motion has not generated the political debate seen over a similar item in the House of Commons.

However, Des Rosiers said that like Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who moved the Ottawa motion, she has received "nasty" and "quite racist" comments.

Ontario Legislature passes motion to condemn Islamophobia 81-0. pic.twitter.com/HamF2fS8Ee — @CBCQueensPark

'Fundamental statement against hatred'

Naqvi said he is "disturbed" by the tone and the level of debate the federal motion has generated.

"This is not one of those issues that one starts quibbling about different elements," he said. "This is about making a very fundamental statement against hatred, be it anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, any other form of hatred."

​A number of federal Conservatives, including several leadership contenders, argue the Ottawa motion singles out one religious group over others and could potentially curtail freedom of speech because it doesn't define the term Islamophobia.​