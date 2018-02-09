More than 140 people are searching Whiteface Mountain in New York state for a 49-year-old Toronto firefighter who was last seen by his skiing party on Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police have identified the firefighter as Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis and say he is an intermediate skier. The mountain, one of the highest peaks in the Adirondacks, is in Wilmington, N.Y., near Lake Placid.

Toronto firefighters involved in the search

Forest rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are leading the search, New York State Police said in a news release issued on Friday.

The search includes police, the U.S. Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention Services, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Whiteface and Gore Mountain ski patrol and Toronto Area Fire Services.

New York State Police have released two photos of Constantinos 'Danny' Filippidis. (New York State Police)

​Filippidis was last seen wearing a green ski jacket, black helmet and red skis. He is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the initial search began on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and involved police, forest rangers and Whiteface Mountain staff.

Earlier, the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which runs the Whiteface ski centre, said a helicopter and search dogs were involved in the search effort.

Went missing at same time as snowstorm

According to State Police Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman, Filippidis went missing about the same time as a strong snowstorm that resulted in poor visibility.

More than a metre of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours.

Frank Ramagnano, a spokesman for the Toronto Professional Firefighters Association, has said Filippidis was part of a group of off-duty and retired firefighters, friends and family making an annual ski trip.

Police said Whiteface Mountain remains in full operation.

Skiers and snowboarders at Whiteface Mountain who notice anything out of the ordinary are asked to notify the mountain's ski patrol.

Anyone who may have information, or may have seen Filippidis, is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.