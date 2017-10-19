A co-worker of a cyclist killed in a horrific collision in Parkdale Wednesday has set up an online fundraising campaign for the victim's family, as police issue an appeal for witnesses to aid in their investigation.

The cyclist, identified as 39-year-old David Delos Santos, was rushed to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a Ford Ranger travelling south on Cowan Avenue attempted to cross King Street when it collided with a westbound streetcar. The truck, driven by a 26-year-old male, flew out of control and hit Delos Santos.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A co-worker of Delos Santos, Erin Doherty, has started a Gofundme campaign to raise money for funeral costs and other expenses.

"David Delos Santos was a wonderful husband, son, father and brother," Doherty wrote on the campaign's landing page. "The world will just not be the same without him."

As of Thursday morning, $3,600 had been raised. The goal is $10,000.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to witnesses to contact them at 416-808-1900 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.