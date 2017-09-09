Thousands came together on Saturday morning at Nathan Phillips Square for the Rexall OneWalk to Conquer Cancer to raise money for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Organizers say just over 3,000 people participated in this year's event and together raised $6,078,000.

Participants took part in 15, 25 or 40-kilometre walks in the city, but in addition to fundraising, the event is one organizers say brings together cancer survivors and their supporters.

Ilana Sutherland, a participant, lost her fiance to a rare form of brain cancer, shortly before her mother was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

She says the walk has meant everything for her and her family.

"It has given us hope," she told CBC Toronto. "It has given us a sense of community and it has helped us make sense of a really profound loss in our lives."

In total, the event has raised $168 million for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre since its start in 2003.

Mayor John Tory helped open the OneWalk to Conquer Cancer on Saturday (CBC News)

The world-renowned cancer hospital is considered one of the top five cancer research centres in the world, and it's something Mayor John Tory noted as he helped to open this year's event.

"This is what makes Toronto such a great city," Mayor Tory said.

"We don't stop to think often enough about how lucky we are to have one of the top cancer treatment centres in the whole world right here in the city of Toronto."

Organizers say registration for next year's walk has already begun. The 2018 event is expected to give participants new route options, including a new 15-kilometre night walk.