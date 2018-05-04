Skip to Main Content
One man dead after being hit with scaffolding at downtown construction site

Accident happened Friday afternoon near Yonge and College streets

A man has died after being hit with scaffolding at a construction site in downtown Toronto. (David Horemans/CBC)

A man is dead after scaffolding fell on him at a construction site in downtown Toronto, police say.

The accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, near the corner of Yonge and College streets.

No emergency services were called to the scene, which leads police to believe the man, whom police called in a tweet a "worker," was possibly taken to a downtown hospital by colleagues. 

The Ministry of Labour is taking the lead on the investigation. Police have cordoned off the area.

It was unclear whether the accident was related to the wind storm Friday evening. 

