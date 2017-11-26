The annual One of a Kind Christmas Show is back in Toronto, proving once again that the artisans behind the products are even more singular than the myriad unique items up for sale at the holiday event.

Take fiancees Eamon Fitzgerald and Rebecca Moroney, owners of a company that specializes in an authentic, craft-made "wet tea" that they're serving up at the show. Organic tea leaves are mixed with ground spices and then blended with Ontario-grown honey.

"It's definitely a labour of love. We have the blisters from preparing for the past month for the show to prove it," laughs Moroney, 27.

The pair first came across similar recipes while travelling to far corners of the world, particularly India and Nepal. Fitzgerald and Moroney eventually left the road behind to start their business.

The wanderlust had left an enduring impression.

"We were always interested in alternative ways of living, so we backpacked for three years and thrived on living that kind of lifestyle," says Fitzgerald, 25.

The upgraded van inludes a double bed, a pull down table top, a sink, mini fridge, gas stove and counterspace, as well as additional storage spaces. (Paul Smith/CBC)

So when they returned home to face owning a young business in one North America's most expensive cities, the duo came up with an idea to clear two major obstacles at once: buy a van, a big van.

Some $25,000 later, they had both a place to live and a company vehicle to take their tea coast to coast.

'It's a bit of an alternative lifestyle'

The new digs, a 2008 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, is a favourite of those in the burgeoning subculture that is perhaps best described with it's online hashtag, #vanlife. Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like: live in a van and post about it online.

"It's a bit of an alternative lifestyle, but we love it," says Moroney. "The space might seem a little small but for the two of us, it's absolutely perfect."

After a slight "adjustment," Moroney and Fitzgerald have made #vanlife a bit of an art form, establishing an online following within the #vanlife community.

While it's tight quarters by any measure, it's easy to see why people may be interested to learn about life on wheels. Their Sprinter is fully customized, with an oversized sink, mini fridge, two gas burners, a double bed, a fold-down table top, additional storage and even a water filtration system.

The couple spent years backpacking before starting their tea business. They specialize in a tea traditional to areas of India and Nepal. (Paul Smith/CBC)

It runs on diesel and while they are in Toronto, the couple is able to live outside their office space near Yorkdale Mall.

"When we're travelling, we're a little bit more stealth," Fitzgerald says, explaining some of their techniques for staying inconspicuous when bed beckons and there are not obvious parking spots around.

Believe it or not, life in the van is pretty unremarkable, the pair insist.

"Our mornings are pretty similar to anybody else. You brush your teeth, we got a smoothie going," says Fitzgerald. Though things get a bit more complicated when somebody has to use the washroom at night.

'The Sprinter comes in larger models'

One great benefit to van life, Moroney says, is the freedom.

"One of the big drivers was for us to create a life that we wanted. We started our own business so we didn't have to be those people who commute into the city, and spend so much of their day behind the wheel and it's just so frustrating," Moroney explains.

"My dad's been doing it for 30 years plus ... and I've seen the toll it takes on him."

Moroney says that living in van has helped move towards a life without the daily stress of commutes and unpaid mortgages. (Paul Smith/CBC)

After six months and thousands of kilometres in business road trips, they still get asked frequently whether life in a van is sustainable.

The answer, according to Fitzgerald and Moroney, is a simple one: once it's no longer fun, they'll think about moving or upgrading.

"The Sprinter comes in larger models, maybe fit a little toilet and shower in there, who knows?" says Fitzgerald.

For now, their lives and their business will remain "normal."

"Our version of normal," Moroney says.