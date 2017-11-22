A man is dead and two are injured after a triple stabbing in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. in the Meadowvale Town Centre area and are now investigating.

#Stabbing in area of Meadowvale Town Centre #Mississauga. Two victims. Police, Fire and Paramedics on scene. Call came in 7:28pm. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/PRUjKKrsbx — @PeelPoliceMedia

Two of the three victims were transported to a local hospital.

One of the victims later died in hospital. The second man is in stable condition and the third has very minor injuries and was not transported from the scene.

Peel paramedics say the victims appear to be in their late 20s.

Const. Harinder Sohi said there seemed to be a fight that broke out between four or five males that could have led to the stabbing.

Police are searching for multiple suspects.

They are looking for any video footage of the incident and are asking any witnesses in the area with information to come forward.