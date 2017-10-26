One person has been pronounced dead after a fire broke out at a low-rise apartment building in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 22 Sarnia Avenue, in the Dupont Street and Symington Avenue area, shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters went into a second-floor unit and brought out the victim, Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman told CBC Toronto.

Paramedics confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eckerman said the fire has been put out and an investigation is underway.