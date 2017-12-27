One person was killed in a collision at the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 early Wednesday, Toronto paramedics said.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second patient was transported to a trauma centre, paramedics told CBC Toronto.
The northbound Don Valley Parkway on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound was closed for several hours but has since reopened to traffic, Ontario Provincial Police said.
CLEARED: ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hwy404/DVP NB on ramp to Hwy 401 EB and #Hwy401 EB collectors just west of the DVP REOPENED. ^aw—
@OPP_GTATraffic