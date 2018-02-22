One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
Police received a call at 4:22 p.m. for a collision on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Kennedy Road, Const. Katrina Arrogante said.
Toronto paramedics have confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead on scene and a coroner has been notified.
There are no reports of other injuries in the collision.
Eglinton Avenue East, which was closed for police investigation is now reopened in all directions.
*update*—
@TPSOperations
Collision:
Eglinton Ave E & Kennedy Rd
-1 man involved has been pronounced dead at the scene.
-road closures still in place
-investigation continues#GO337815
^ka