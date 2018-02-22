One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call at 4:22 p.m. for a collision on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Kennedy Road, Const. Katrina Arrogante said.

Toronto paramedics have confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead on scene and a coroner has been notified.

There are no reports of other injuries in the collision.

Eglinton Avenue East, which was closed for police investigation is now reopened in all directions.