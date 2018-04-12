The leaders of Ontario's three major parties are expected to face off in the a televised election debate on May 27 — just 11 days before Ontarians go to the polls on June 7.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, the NDP's Andrea Horwath and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford have all been invited to the event at 6:30 p.m. at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in downtown Toronto.

Zingers have already been lobbed across party lines and its only expected to heat up in the 90 minute session.

But only leaders of parties with seats in the legislature were invited, ruling out the Green Party's Mike Schreiner.

Schreiner was joined by Wynne and Horwath at a leaders debate organized by the black community on Wednesday, an event at which Ford was absent.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeSchreiner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeSchreiner</a> up: I sincerely wish all 4 party leaders here tonite. This convo too important for anyone to skip. Crowd claps <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DougFord?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DougFord</a> <a href="https://t.co/ttlyuhBxC5">pic.twitter.com/ttlyuhBxC5</a> —@LisaYaxiXing

Ford said he had committed to a tour of northern Ontario before he received the invitation to the event.

After he turned down the invite, the premier officially challenged the PC leader, her biggest rival, to at least three televised debates on Wednesday.

Ford tweeted out his acceptance the same day. May 27 is the first date the two leaders have been agreed to share the debate floor in the 2018 election campaign so far.