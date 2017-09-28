Toronto's ombudsman is recommending the city pay a senior citizen $462,000 after it sold his house to recoup unpaid property taxes.

Susan Opler released a report into the case on Thursday outlining the details of the unusual property dispute.

"Given his vulnerable circumstances, basic fairness and the principles of equity demand that the city return the surplus to him," Opler said in a news release.

The city sold the home for $525,000 in 2013, after the taxes went unpaid for six years. At the time, neighbours said the house had been vacant for that entire time.

Opler's investigation reveals the man co-owned the home with his mother, but he had moved into her apartment to care for her before she died in 2007, and never came back to the house.

Following the sale, the man was entitled to claim $462,000 in surplus money, but Opler says he made no effort until this spring, despite the extensive efforts of city staff to connect with him.

Why? Opler says that remains unclear, although "his mental health, a lack of understanding of his rights and obligations, and/or a simple inability to cope may explain his inaction."

The city initially denied that request.

City council asked to consider 'discretionary grant'

But social worker helping the man, who is now is now living off his pension alone and facing eviction from his rental, helped him file a complaint with the ombudsman's office, which may now result in some relief.

City council will be asked to provide a "discretionary grant" to the man at its meetings next week. The ombudsman notes her recommendation has the approval of the city's chief financial officer.

Opler also points out the province is set to bring in a change that would give homeowners a decade to claim surplus funds for tax sales.