The Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) approved the creation of three new wards in Toronto on Friday, striking down a challenge from two councillors.
The verdict, delivered just before the end of the year, likely paves the way for the city to redraw its boundaries ahead of next October's municipal election.
The proposed changes create three new wards in the downtown core, as well as one in the Willowdale area. Elsewhere, Ward 18, currently represented by Coun. Ana Bailao, will disappear and other wards will be reshaped. Only seven wards won't change.
City council voted in favour of creating a 47-ward map, but that was challenged by councillors Giorgio Mammoliti and Justin Di Ciano.
More to come
