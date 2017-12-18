It's official! The Ontario government is proud to announce that Olivia and Benjamin have topped the provincial list of most popular names for baby girls and boys born in 2016.

And Lincoln has joined Ontario's top 20 list of top baby names for the first time since such records were kept.

In a news release on Monday, the Ontario ministry of government and consumer services said Olivia has held its top spot on the list since 2008, while Liam has dropped to second place this year after being in first place for boys for five years.

Royal names for babies are on the rise after the television series "The Crown" was released on Netflix. (Keystone)

Royal names for babies are on the rise after the television series "The Crown" was released on Netflix, the ministry noted.

That means there are more Elizabeths, Margarets and Winstons being bundled home from the hospital.

Top names for baby girls in Ontario in 2016:

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Ava

Sophia

Top names for baby boys in Ontario in 2016:

Benjamin

Liam

Noah

Ethan

Lucas

Parents have 30 days to register births

The ministry said parents in Ontario have up to 30 days to register the birth of their child after a name has been chosen.

According to the ServiceOntario website, registering a birth is mandatory.

The provincial government says its online 4-in-1 Newborn Bundle, available through ServiceOntario, is one of the easiest ways to register a birth. (iStock)

The ministry said its online 4-in-1 Newborn Bundle, available through ServiceOntario, is one of the easiest ways to register a birth.

Through the service, parents can also apply for a birth certificate, social insurance number and child benefits.

"Life as a new parent can be overwhelming," Tracy MacCharles, minister of government and consumer services, said in the release.

"ServiceOntario is making it easier for new parents to access the services they need, through the 4-in-1 Bundle," she said.

"Parents can register their newborns quickly, securely and easily so that they can get back to what's important – caring for their newborns."

ServiceOntario says on its website that it recognizes that some parents may not be able to register their babies within the first 30 days. It says in these cases, "eligible" parents can register births online within 12 months of the birth date.

After that time, it says the process is "lengthier" and requires a fee.