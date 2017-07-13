More than 400 workers at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Slots at Woodbine Racetrack have been informed by their employer that they will be locked out at midnight on Thursday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents the workers, said in a news release that the workers are set to be locked out as of 12:01 a.m.

A letter from the OLG about the lockout, dated July 10, follows a vote by the workers last weekend to reject a tentative agreement reached on July 5.

The union said its bargaining team submitted a revised offer to the employer after the vote hoping to avoid a labour disruption, but it said the OLG rejected that offer.

"Workers are continuing to stand firm against an offer that would not improve their working conditions, especially for part-time workers," Sharon DeSousa, PSAC Ontario regional executive vice-president, said Thursday.

More than 60 per cent of the OLG's workers are part-time.

"We have part-time workers who have been working full-time hours for over 10 years now, yet the OLG will not allow them full-time status," DeSousa said.

The union said the part-time workers have no guarantee of hours, but are expected to be available for shifts with little notice.

"The Liberal government has stated they want to address precarious work, yet their crown corporation, the OLG, is a principal example of an employer that is guilty of this," DeSousa said.

"The OLG should be increasing its full-time staff compliment and adequately compensating these workers for the turmoil brought on by this so-called modernization process."



The lockout would be the fifth labour disruption at the OLG in recent years.

The OLG was not available for comment.