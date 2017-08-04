400 employees of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Slots at Woodbine Racetrack have secured a new collective agreement, ending a three-week strike over job security concerns and work-life balance.

The OLG had locked out its workers on July 14, who immediately took to picketing on the pavement outside the Woodbine casino.

The union representing the workers, Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 533, met with OLG officials to negotiate a deal on Tuesday.

Ratification votes were held on Thursday.

Sharon DeSousa, a union executive, called the new agreement "fair" and the union said its members voted "overwhelmingly" on the new deal.

OLG spokesperson Rui Brum said the corporation is pleased that the agreement was ratified and is looking forward to employees being back at work.

He says that they are expected to be back on the job August 8.

The agreement holds until early 2019.